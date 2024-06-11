We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for June 10th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Newmont (NEM - Free Report) : This company which is one of the world's largest producers of gold with several active mines in Nevada, Peru, Australia and Ghana, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28.2% over the last 60 days.
Newmont Corporation Price and Consensus
Newmont Corporation price-consensus-chart | Newmont Corporation Quote
The ODP Corporation (ODP - Free Report) : This company which is a provider of business services, products and digital workplace technology solutions to small, medium and enterprise businesses, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.
The ODP Corporation Price and Consensus
The ODP Corporation price-consensus-chart | The ODP Corporation Quote
Immersion (IMMR - Free Report) : This banking company which develops hardware and software technologies that enable users to interact with computers using their sense of touch, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.
Immersion Corporation Price and Consensus
Immersion Corporation price-consensus-chart | Immersion Corporation Quote
WilliamsSonoma (WSM - Free Report) : This company which is a multi-channel specialty retailer of premium quality home products, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 day.
Williams-Sonoma, Inc. Price and Consensus
Williams-Sonoma, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Williams-Sonoma, Inc. Quote
Option Care Health (OPCH - Free Report) : This company provides infusion and home care management solutions,has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.
Option Care Health, Inc. Price and Consensus
Option Care Health, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Option Care Health, Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.