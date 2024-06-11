Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for June 10th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Newmont (NEM - Free Report) : This company which is one of the world's largest producers of gold with several active mines in Nevada, Peru, Australia and Ghana, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28.2% over the last 60 days.

The ODP Corporation (ODP - Free Report) : This company which is a provider of business services, products and digital workplace technology solutions to small, medium and enterprise businesses, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Immersion (IMMR - Free Report) : This banking company which develops hardware and software technologies that enable users to interact with computers using their sense of touch, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

WilliamsSonoma (WSM - Free Report) : This company which is a multi-channel specialty retailer of premium quality home products, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 day.

Option Care Health (OPCH - Free Report) : This company provides infusion and home care management solutions,has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.

 

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


computers furniture-retailers gold medical retail