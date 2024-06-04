Back to top

New Strong Buy Stocks for June 4th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

L.B. Foster Company (FSTR - Free Report) : This building and infrastructure solutions provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 60.8% over the last 60 days.

Costamare Inc. (CMRE - Free Report) : This shipping company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12% over the last 60 days.

MGM Resorts International (MGM - Free Report) : This hospitality and entertainment company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.5% over the last 60 days.

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC - Free Report) : This apparel company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 17.2% over the last 60 days.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD - Free Report) : This cloud-based software provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 45% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here


