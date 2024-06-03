Back to top

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for June 3rd

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, June 3rd:

The ODP Corporation (ODP - Free Report) : This company that provides products and digital workplace technology solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

ODP has a PEG ratio of 0.46 compared with 0.95 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score  of B.

AZZ Inc. (AZZ - Free Report) : This galvanizing and coil coating solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 5% over the last 60 days.

AZZ has a PEG ratio of 1.24 compared with 1.48 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Hasbro, Inc. (HAS - Free Report) : This play and entertainment company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.3% over the last 60 days.

Hasbro has a PEG ratio of 0.96 compared with 2.39 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.


