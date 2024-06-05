Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for June 5th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG - Free Report) : This asset management company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.8% over the last 60 days.

The Gap, Inc. (GPS - Free Report) : This apparel retail company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.5% over the last 60 days.

First Horizon Corporation (FHN - Free Report) : This bank holding company for First Horizon Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.

Crescent Energy Company (CRGY - Free Report) : This explorer and producer of oil and natural gas has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 39.5% over the last 60 days.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP - Free Report) : This non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


