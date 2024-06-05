We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for June 5th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG - Free Report) : This asset management company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.8% over the last 60 days.
Janus Henderson Group plc Price and Consensus
Janus Henderson Group plc price-consensus-chart | Janus Henderson Group plc Quote
The Gap, Inc. (GPS - Free Report) : This apparel retail company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.5% over the last 60 days.
The Gap, Inc. Price and Consensus
The Gap, Inc. price-consensus-chart | The Gap, Inc. Quote
First Horizon Corporation (FHN - Free Report) : This bank holding company for First Horizon Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.
First Horizon Corporation Price and Consensus
First Horizon Corporation price-consensus-chart | First Horizon Corporation Quote
Crescent Energy Company (CRGY - Free Report) : This explorer and producer of oil and natural gas has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 39.5% over the last 60 days.
Crescent Energy Company Price and Consensus
Crescent Energy Company price-consensus-chart | Crescent Energy Company Quote
Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP - Free Report) : This non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.
MR. COOPER GROUP INC Price and Consensus
MR. COOPER GROUP INC price-consensus-chart | MR. COOPER GROUP INC Quote
