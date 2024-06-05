See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 4th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 4:
Camtek Ltd. (CAMT - Free Report) : This semiconductor equipment company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.7% over the last 60 days.
Camtek's shares gained 27.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 0.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Haemonetics Corporation (HAE - Free Report) : This healthcare company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.3% over the last 60 days.
Haemonetics' shares gained 11.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 0.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NMM - Free Report) : This dry bulk shipping company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.
Navios Maritime Partners' shares gained 47.5% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 0.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
