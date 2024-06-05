Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 4th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 4:

Camtek Ltd. (CAMT - Free Report) : This semiconductor equipment company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.7% over the last 60 days.

Camtek Ltd. Price and Consensus

Camtek Ltd. Price and Consensus

Camtek Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Camtek Ltd. Quote

Camtek's shares gained 27.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 0.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Camtek Ltd. Price

Camtek Ltd. Price

Camtek Ltd. price | Camtek Ltd. Quote

Haemonetics Corporation (HAE - Free Report) : This healthcare company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.3% over the last 60 days.  

Haemonetics Corporation Price and Consensus

Haemonetics Corporation Price and Consensus

Haemonetics Corporation price-consensus-chart | Haemonetics Corporation Quote

Haemonetics' shares gained 11.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 0.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Haemonetics Corporation Price

Haemonetics Corporation Price

Haemonetics Corporation price | Haemonetics Corporation Quote

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NMM - Free Report) : This dry bulk shipping company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.

Navios Maritime Partners LP Price and Consensus

Navios Maritime Partners LP Price and Consensus

Navios Maritime Partners LP price-consensus-chart | Navios Maritime Partners LP Quote

Navios Maritime Partners' shares gained 47.5% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 0.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Navios Maritime Partners LP Price

Navios Maritime Partners LP Price

Navios Maritime Partners LP price | Navios Maritime Partners LP Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

 

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Haemonetics Corporation (HAE) - free report >>

Camtek Ltd. (CAMT) - free report >>

Navios Maritime Partners LP (NMM) - free report >>

Published in

medical