Best Value Stocks to Buy for June 4th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, June 4:

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NMM - Free Report) : This dry bulk shipping company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.25 compared with 8.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Costamare Inc. (CMRE - Free Report) : This shipping company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12% over the last 60 days.

Costamare has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.21 compared with 8.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO - Free Report) : This agro-industrial company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 days.

Adecoagro has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.75 compared with 18.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


 


