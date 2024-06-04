Back to top

Best Income Stocks to Buy for June 4th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 4:

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OMAB - Free Report) : This company that develop, operate, and maintain airports has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% the last 60 days.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. Price and Consensus

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.6%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. Dividend Yield (TTM)

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (FCBC - Free Report) : This bank holding company for First Community Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% the last 60 days.

First Financial Bancorp. Price and Consensus

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.1%, compared with the industry average of 3.5%.

First Financial Bancorp. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Costamare Inc. (CMRE - Free Report) : This shipping company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12% the last 60 days.

Costamare Inc. Price and Consensus

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.9%, compared with the industry average of 2.8%.

Costamare Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

