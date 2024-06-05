The stock market has cooled off to close May and start June. The downturn appears to be a healthy recalibration following a bullish stretch wrapped inside an impressive YTD run and a large surge off the market’s October 2023 lows. The recent pullback likely sets up more attractive buying opportunities for strong stocks. The last several years also highlight why investors are often best suited to stay constantly exposed to the market and buy into weakness. Investors who want to keep buying stocks in June might consider adding exposure to cheap stocks that trade for $10 a share or less. Along with the cheap price tags, the stocks we learn how to search for earn strong Zacks Ranks, driven by improving earnings outlooks. On top of that, Wall Street is high on all of these stocks. Here's How to Find Great Cheap Stocks Under $10 to Buy in June
Penny Stocks
Stocks Under $10
Screen Parameters
• Price less than or equal to $10
• Volume greater than or equal to 1,000,000
• Zacks Rank less than or equal to 2
(No Holds, Sells or Strong Sells.)
• Average Broker Rating less than or equal to 3.5
(Average Broker Rating of a Hold or Better.)
• # of Analysts in Rating greater than or equal to 2
(Minimum of at least two analysts covering the stock.)
• % Change F1 Earnings Estimate Revisions -- 12 Weeks greater than or equal to 0
(Preferably upward earnings estimate revisions, but definitely no downward revisions.)
Here is one stock out of the nearly 70 highly-ranked names trading under $10 a share that made it through the screen today…
Inter & Co. Inc. ((INTR - Free Report) )
INTR is projected to grow its revenue by 21% in 2024 and 17% in FY25 to reach $1.34 billion. On top of that, Inter & Co. is expected to boost its adjusted earnings by 153% this year and add another 37% to the bottom-line next year to reach $0.52 a share in FY25 vs. $0.15 in 2023. INTR’s overall upbeat earnings revisions activity helps it grab a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) right now.
Inter & Co. shares have climbed 85% the last year to double its highly ranked Zacks Technology Services industry. INTR has pulled back from its recent highs to slide below its 50-day moving average. The stock might test its 200-day in the near term.
The nearby chart shows that INTR stock has swung from heavily overbought RSI levels to nearly oversold. Inter & Co. trades at a 63% discount to its industry despite its outperformance. Inter & Co. also trades at a 16% discount to its one-year median.
Get the rest of the stocks on this list and start screening for the best stocks under $10 for yourself. And don't forget to backtest your strategy so you'll know how successful it's been before you put any of your money at risk.
