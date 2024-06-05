Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for June 5th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, June 5th:

Crescent Energy Company (CRGY - Free Report) : This explorer and producer of oil and natural gas carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 39.5% over the last 60 days.

Crescent Energy has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.92, compared with 34.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score  of A.

Standard Chartered PLC (SCBFF - Free Report) : This banking company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.

Standard Chartered has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.02, compared with 9.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP - Free Report) : This non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.

Mr. Cooper Group’s has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.78, compared with 11.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

