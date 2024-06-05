See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Value Stocks to Buy for June 5th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, June 5th:
Crescent Energy Company (CRGY - Free Report) : This explorer and producer of oil and natural gas carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 39.5% over the last 60 days.
Crescent Energy Company Price and Consensus
Crescent Energy Company price-consensus-chart | Crescent Energy Company Quote
Crescent Energy has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.92, compared with 34.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Crescent Energy Company PE Ratio (TTM)
Crescent Energy Company pe-ratio-ttm | Crescent Energy Company Quote
Standard Chartered PLC (SCBFF - Free Report) : This banking company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.
Standard Chartered PLC Price and Consensus
Standard Chartered PLC price-consensus-chart | Standard Chartered PLC Quote
Standard Chartered has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.02, compared with 9.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Standard Chartered PLC PE Ratio (TTM)
Standard Chartered PLC pe-ratio-ttm | Standard Chartered PLC Quote
Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP - Free Report) : This non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.
MR. COOPER GROUP INC Price and Consensus
MR. COOPER GROUP INC price-consensus-chart | MR. COOPER GROUP INC Quote
Mr. Cooper Group’s has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.78, compared with 11.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
MR. COOPER GROUP INC PE Ratio (TTM)
MR. COOPER GROUP INC pe-ratio-ttm | MR. COOPER GROUP INC Quote
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.