See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) - free report >>
AZZ Inc. (AZZ) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) - free report >>
AZZ Inc. (AZZ) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for June 5th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, June 5th:
Blue Bird Corporation (BLBD - Free Report) : This manufacturer of school buses carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 30% over the last 60 days.
Blue Bird Corporation Price and Consensus
Blue Bird Corporation price-consensus-chart | Blue Bird Corporation Quote
Blue Bird has a PEG ratio of 0.42 compared with 0.79 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Blue Bird Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)
Blue Bird Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Blue Bird Corporation Quote
AZZ Inc. (AZZ - Free Report) : This galvanizing and coil coating solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 5% over the last 60 days.
AZZ Inc. Price and Consensus
AZZ Inc. price-consensus-chart | AZZ Inc. Quote
AZZ has a PEG ratio of 1.22 compared with 1.46 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
AZZ Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
AZZ Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | AZZ Inc. Quote
Hasbro, Inc. (HAS - Free Report) : This play and entertainment company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.3% over the last 60 days.
Hasbro, Inc. Price and Consensus
Hasbro, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Hasbro, Inc. Quote
Hasbro has a PEG ratio of 0.94 compared with 2.42 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Hasbro, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Hasbro, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Hasbro, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.