Best Value Stocks to Buy for June 6th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, June 6th:
Arcosa, Inc. (ACA - Free Report) : This provider of construction and infrastructure related products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.5% over the last 60 days.
Arcosa, Inc. Price and Consensus
Arcosa, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Arcosa, Inc. Quote
Arcosa has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 24.49, compared with 27.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Arcosa, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Arcosa, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Arcosa, Inc. Quote
Reliance, Inc. (RS - Free Report) : This diversified metal solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.5% over the last 60 days.
Reliance, Inc. Price and Consensus
Reliance, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Reliance, Inc. Quote
Reliance has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 14.68, compared with 21.42 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Reliance, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Reliance, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Reliance, Inc. Quote
Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (SMFKY - Free Report) : This manufacturer of containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.
Smurfit Kappa Price and Consensus
Smurfit Kappa price-consensus-chart | Smurfit Kappa Quote
Smurfit Kappa has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 14.11, compared with 21.42 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Smurfit Kappa PE Ratio (TTM)
Smurfit Kappa pe-ratio-ttm | Smurfit Kappa Quote
