Best Value Stocks to Buy for June 6th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, June 6th:

Arcosa, Inc. (ACA - Free Report) : This provider of construction and infrastructure related products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.5% over the last 60 days.

Arcosa has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 24.49, compared with 27.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score  of B.

Reliance, Inc. (RS - Free Report) : This diversified metal solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.5% over the last 60 days.

Reliance has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 14.68, compared with 21.42 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (SMFKY - Free Report) : This manufacturer of containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.

Smurfit Kappa has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 14.11, compared with 21.42 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


