New Strong Buy Stocks for June 7th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (FCBC - Free Report) : This financial holding company for First Community Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.

Resonac Holdings Corporation (SHWDY - Free Report) : This Japan-based chemical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.5% over the last 60 days.

MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO - Free Report) : This retailer and wholesaler of lifestyle products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.5% over the last 60 days.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD - Free Report) : This seller of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 45% over the last 60 days.

Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN - Free Report) : This insurance company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.9% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


