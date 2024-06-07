We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for June 7th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
First Community Bankshares, Inc. (FCBC - Free Report) : This financial holding company for First Community Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.
Resonac Holdings Corporation (SHWDY - Free Report) : This Japan-based chemical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.5% over the last 60 days.
MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO - Free Report) : This retailer and wholesaler of lifestyle products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.5% over the last 60 days.
Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD - Free Report) : This seller of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 45% over the last 60 days.
Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN - Free Report) : This insurance company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.9% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.