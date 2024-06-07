We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 7th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 7th:
Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (TXRH - Free Report) : This restaurant chain has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.
Texas Roadhouse’s shares gained 14.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 5.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO - Free Report) : This retailer and wholesaler of lifestyle products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.5% over the last 60 days.
MINISO’ shares gained 26.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 5.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD - Free Report) : This seller of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 45% over the last 60 days.
Lightspeed’s shares gained 8.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 5.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
