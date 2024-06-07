Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 7th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 7th:

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (TXRH - Free Report) : This restaurant chain has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

Texas Roadhouse’s shares gained 14.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 5.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO - Free Report) : This retailer and wholesaler of lifestyle products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.5% over the last 60 days.

MINISO’ shares gained 26.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 5.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD - Free Report) : This seller of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 45% over the last 60 days.

Lightspeed’s shares gained 8.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 5.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


