We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Bull of the Day: Macy's (M)
Ticking up at all-time highs on the S&P 500, the market can make you feel invincible. It’s like no matter what you pick, you’re going to make money because everything is going up. However, it’s not the great market times you should be focused on. Eventually, the market is going to get picky. And when it does, you want to make sure that you are invested in stocks that have the strongest earnings trends. Certain stocks continue to show promising potential due to strong earnings trends and favorable analyst estimates. Today’s Bull of the Day stands out as a beacon of resilience and opportunity in the retail sector, earning a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Today’s Bull of the Day is Macy’s (M - Free Report) ). Macy's has been a staple in the retail industry, adapting to market changes and evolving consumer preferences. The company’s strategic initiatives, including its digital transformation and focus on omnichannel retailing, have positioned it well for sustained growth. Macy's is capitalizing on the resurgence in consumer spending and a renewed interest in physical retail locations, complemented by its strong online presence.
The primary reason for Macy's bullish outlook is the significant upward revisions in earnings estimates. Over the last 60 days, analysts have raised their earnings estimates for the current year and next year, reflecting increased confidence in Macy's operational strategy and market positioning. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year has risen from $2.58 to $2.79 per while next year’s estimate has also seen a significant boost, climbing from $2.56 to $2.80 per share
Macy's has been proactive in enhancing its business model, focusing on key areas such as supply chain optimization, merchandise planning, and customer engagement. The company’s Polaris strategy aims to streamline operations, expand its private label portfolio, and enhance the overall shopping experience. These initiatives are paying off, as evidenced by the increasing sales and profitability metrics.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Moreover, Macy's has been effective in managing inventory and reducing excess stock, leading to improved gross margins. The company’s efforts to bolster its e-commerce capabilities have also borne fruit, with online sales showing significant growth. The digital platform now accounts for over 30% of total sales, underscoring the success of Macy's omnichannel approach???.