Best Income Stocks to Buy for June 10th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 10th:

Western Union (WU - Free Report) : This company which is a leader in global money transfer via vast platform capabilities include both digital and physical money movement, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 7.3%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Copa Holdings (CPA - Free Report) : This company which through its main subsidiaries — Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia — offers airline passenger and cargo services, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 3.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6.6%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Janus Henderson Group (JHG - Free Report) : This investment management company which provides investment advisors for equities, fixed income, property and private equity sectors, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 10.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.8%, compared with the industry average of 2.7%.

