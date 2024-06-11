See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stock to Buy for June 10th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June10th:
Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF - Free Report) : This company which operates as a specialty retailer of premium, high-quality casual apparel for men, women, and kids, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.1% over the last 60 days.
Abercrombie & Fitch’s shares gained 50.3% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 5.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Tutor Perini (TPC - Free Report) : This company which provides diversified general contracting, construction management and design-build services to private clients and public agencies worldwide, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.6% over the last 60 days.
Tutor Perini’s shares gained 54.0% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 5.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
The Gap (GPS - Free Report) : This company which is a premier international specialty retailer offering a diverse range of clothing, accessories, and personal care products, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.5% over the last 60 days.
The Gap’s shares gained 18.4 over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 5.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
