Best Momentum Stock to Buy for June 10th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June10th:

Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF - Free Report) : This company which operates as a specialty retailer of premium, high-quality casual apparel for men, women, and kids, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.1% over the last 60 days.

Abercrombie & Fitch’s shares gained 50.3% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 5.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Tutor Perini (TPC - Free Report) : This company which provides diversified general contracting, construction management and design-build services to private clients and public agencies worldwide, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.6% over the last 60 days.

Tutor Perini’s shares gained 54.0% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 5.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

The Gap (GPS - Free Report) : This company which is a premier international specialty retailer offering a diverse range of clothing, accessories, and personal care products, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.5% over the last 60 days.

The Gap’s shares gained 18.4 over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 5.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

