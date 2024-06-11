Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for June 10th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today June 10th:

Powell Industries (POWL - Free Report) : This metal-working shop which support the petrochemical facilities, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.9% over the last 60 days.

Powell Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus

Powell Industries has a PEG ratio of 1.26 compared with 1.44 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Powell Industries, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

The ODP Corporation (ODP - Free Report) : This company which is a provider of business services, products and digital workplace technology solutions to small, medium and enterprise businesses, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

The ODP Corporation Price and Consensus

The ODP has a PEG ratio of 0.46 compared with 0.96 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

The ODP Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD - Free Report) : This company which provides an e-commerce platform allowing users to participate in group buying deals, primarily through Tencent's Wechat app, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 43.8% over the last 60 days.

PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

PDD Holdings has a PEG ratio of 0.23 compared with 2.23 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR PEG Ratio (TTM)

