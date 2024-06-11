Back to top

Best Income Stocks to Buy for June 11th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 11th:

Geopark (GPRK - Free Report) : This company which is an explorer, operator and consolidator of oil and gas in Chile, Colombia, Brazil and Argentina, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.7%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

BRT Apartments (BRT - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 25% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.6%, compared with the industry average of 3.8%.

Trustmark (TRMK - Free Report) : This multi-bank holding company, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 13.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.3%, compared with the industry average of 2.8%.

