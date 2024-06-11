Back to top

Best Momentum Stock to Buy for June 11th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June11th:

American Superconductor (AMSC - Free Report) : This leading energy technologies company, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 66.7% over the last 60 days.

American Superconductor’s shares gained 50.1% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 0.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Cool Company Ltd. (CLCO - Free Report) : This company which is an owner, operator and manager of fuel-efficient liquefied natural gas carriers, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current yearearnings increasing 10.7% over the last 60 days.

Cool Company’s shares gained 2.2% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 0.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Aptiv (APTV - Free Report) : This company which is one of the leading global technology and mobility company which mainly serves the automotive sector, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.0% over the last 60 days.

Aptiv’s shares gained 1.5 over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 0.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

 

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


