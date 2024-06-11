See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stock to Buy for June 11th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June11th:
American Superconductor (AMSC - Free Report) : This leading energy technologies company, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 66.7% over the last 60 days.
American Superconductor’s shares gained 50.1% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 0.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Cool Company Ltd. (CLCO - Free Report) : This company which is an owner, operator and manager of fuel-efficient liquefied natural gas carriers, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current yearearnings increasing 10.7% over the last 60 days.
Cool Company’s shares gained 2.2% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 0.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Aptiv (APTV - Free Report) : This company which is one of the leading global technology and mobility company which mainly serves the automotive sector, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.0% over the last 60 days.
Aptiv’s shares gained 1.5 over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 0.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
