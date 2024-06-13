Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for June 13th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

CAVA Group, Inc. (CAVA - Free Report) : This category-defining Mediterranean fast-casual restaurant brand which brings heart, health and humanity to food, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 41.7% over the last 60 days.

Costamare (CMRE - Free Report) : This company which operates as a containership owner chartering its vessels to liner companies, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.8% over the last 60 days.

Sasol (SSL - Free Report) : This company which is engaged in the mining and processing of coal, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.

Aptiv (APTV - Free Report) : This leading global technology and mobility company which mainly serves the automotive sector, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earningsincreasing 6.0% over the last 60 days.

Laureate Education (LAUR - Free Report) : This company which offers high-quality undergraduate, graduate and specialized programs, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 day.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


business-services consumer-discretionary oil-energy restaurants transportation