We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for June 13th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
CAVA Group, Inc. (CAVA - Free Report) : This category-defining Mediterranean fast-casual restaurant brand which brings heart, health and humanity to food, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 41.7% over the last 60 days.
CAVA Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
CAVA Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CAVA Group, Inc. Quote
Costamare (CMRE - Free Report) : This company which operates as a containership owner chartering its vessels to liner companies, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.8% over the last 60 days.
Costamare Inc. Price and Consensus
Costamare Inc. price-consensus-chart | Costamare Inc. Quote
Sasol (SSL - Free Report) : This company which is engaged in the mining and processing of coal, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.
Sasol Ltd. Price and Consensus
Sasol Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Sasol Ltd. Quote
Aptiv (APTV - Free Report) : This leading global technology and mobility company which mainly serves the automotive sector, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earningsincreasing 6.0% over the last 60 days.
Aptiv PLC Price and Consensus
Aptiv PLC price-consensus-chart | Aptiv PLC Quote
Laureate Education (LAUR - Free Report) : This company which offers high-quality undergraduate, graduate and specialized programs, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 day.
Laureate Education Price and Consensus
Laureate Education price-consensus-chart | Laureate Education Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.