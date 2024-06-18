Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for June 18th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC - Free Report) : This apparel and accessories company seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.2% over the last 60 days.

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. Price and Consensus

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. Price and Consensus

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Superior Group of Companies, Inc. Quote

Matador Resources Company (MTDR - Free Report) : This energy company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.7% over the last 60 days.

Matador Resources Company Price and Consensus

Matador Resources Company Price and Consensus

Matador Resources Company price-consensus-chart | Matador Resources Company Quote

Mercury General Corporation (MCY - Free Report) : This auto insurance provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.6% over the last 60 days.

Mercury General Corporation Price and Consensus

Mercury General Corporation Price and Consensus

Mercury General Corporation price-consensus-chart | Mercury General Corporation Quote

ASM International NV (ASMIY - Free Report) : This semiconductor device equipment provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 24.3% over the last 60 days.

ASM International NV Price and Consensus

ASM International NV Price and Consensus

ASM International NV price-consensus-chart | ASM International NV Quote

Harte Hanks, Inc. (HHS - Free Report) : This customer experience company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.3% over the last 60 days.

Harte Hanks, Inc. Price and Consensus

Harte Hanks, Inc. Price and Consensus

Harte Hanks, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Harte Hanks, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Harte Hanks, Inc. (HHS) - free report >>

Mercury General Corporation (MCY) - free report >>

Matador Resources Company (MTDR) - free report >>

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC) - free report >>

ASM International NV (ASMIY) - free report >>

Published in

computers energy finance retail