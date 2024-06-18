We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for June 18th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC - Free Report) : This apparel and accessories company seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.2% over the last 60 days.
Matador Resources Company (MTDR - Free Report) : This energy company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.7% over the last 60 days.
Mercury General Corporation (MCY - Free Report) : This auto insurance provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.6% over the last 60 days.
ASM International NV (ASMIY - Free Report) : This semiconductor device equipment provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 24.3% over the last 60 days.
Harte Hanks, Inc. (HHS - Free Report) : This customer experience company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.3% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.