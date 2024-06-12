Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for June 12th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 12th:

Saul Centers (BFS - Free Report) This real estate investment trust which is engaged in the management and development of the shopping center business of the Saul Organization, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 6.5%, compared with the industry average of 4.5%.

Intesa Sanpaolo (ISNPY - Free Report) : This new banking group which has leadership in the Italian market and a strong international presence focussed on Central-Eastern Europe and the Mediterranean basin, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 4.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6.1%, compared with the industry average of 4.4%.

BancFirst (BANF - Free Report) : This bank holding company which provides a full range of commercial banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses both in the non-metropolitan trade centers and the metropolitan markets, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 8.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.8%.

