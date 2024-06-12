See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
BancFirst Corporation (BANF) - free report >>
Saul Centers, Inc. (BFS) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
BancFirst Corporation (BANF) - free report >>
Saul Centers, Inc. (BFS) - free report >>
Image: Shutterstock
Best Income Stocks to Buy for June 12th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 12th:
Saul Centers (BFS - Free Report) This real estate investment trust which is engaged in the management and development of the shopping center business of the Saul Organization, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.
Saul Centers, Inc. Price and Consensus
Saul Centers, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Saul Centers, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 6.5%, compared with the industry average of 4.5%.
Saul Centers, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Saul Centers, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Saul Centers, Inc. Quote
Intesa Sanpaolo (ISNPY - Free Report) : This new banking group which has leadership in the Italian market and a strong international presence focussed on Central-Eastern Europe and the Mediterranean basin, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 4.1% over the last 60 days.
Intesa Sanpaolo SpA Price and Consensus
Intesa Sanpaolo SpA price-consensus-chart | Intesa Sanpaolo SpA Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6.1%, compared with the industry average of 4.4%.
Intesa Sanpaolo SpA Dividend Yield (TTM)
Intesa Sanpaolo SpA dividend-yield-ttm | Intesa Sanpaolo SpA Quote
BancFirst (BANF - Free Report) : This bank holding company which provides a full range of commercial banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses both in the non-metropolitan trade centers and the metropolitan markets, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 8.2% over the last 60 days.
BancFirst Corporation Price and Consensus
BancFirst Corporation price-consensus-chart | BancFirst Corporation Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.8%.
BancFirst Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)
BancFirst Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | BancFirst Corporation Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens