Best Momentum Stock to Buy for June 12th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June12th:

Associated British Foods (ASBFY - Free Report) : This diversified international food, ingredients and retail group which is one of Europe's largest food companies with a wide range of successful brands and products in the food sector, and an increasingly strong presence in advanced research and technology, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.6% over the last 60 days.

Associated British Foods’ shares gained 9% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 0.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Crescent Capital BDC (CCAP - Free Report) : This business development company which focuses on originating and investing in debt of private middle-market companies, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.5% over the last 60 days.

Crescent Capital BDC’s shares gained 11.6% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 0.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

CalMaine Foods (CALM - Free Report) : This company which is primarily engaged in the production, grading, packing and sale of fresh shell eggs, including conventional, cage-free, organic and nutritionally-enhanced eggs, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.

CalMaine Foods’ shares gained 0.4 over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s declines of 0.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


