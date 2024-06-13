See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (CALM) - free report >>
Associated British Foods PLC (ASBFY) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (CALM) - free report >>
Associated British Foods PLC (ASBFY) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Momentum Stock to Buy for June 12th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June12th:
Associated British Foods (ASBFY - Free Report) : This diversified international food, ingredients and retail group which is one of Europe's largest food companies with a wide range of successful brands and products in the food sector, and an increasingly strong presence in advanced research and technology, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.6% over the last 60 days.
Associated British Foods PLC Price and Consensus
Associated British Foods PLC price-consensus-chart | Associated British Foods PLC Quote
Associated British Foods’ shares gained 9% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 0.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Associated British Foods PLC Price
Associated British Foods PLC price | Associated British Foods PLC Quote
Crescent Capital BDC (CCAP - Free Report) : This business development company which focuses on originating and investing in debt of private middle-market companies, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.5% over the last 60 days.
Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. Price and Consensus
Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. Quote
Crescent Capital BDC’s shares gained 11.6% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 0.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. Price
Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. price | Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. Quote
CalMaine Foods (CALM - Free Report) : This company which is primarily engaged in the production, grading, packing and sale of fresh shell eggs, including conventional, cage-free, organic and nutritionally-enhanced eggs, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.
Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. Price and Consensus
Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. Quote
CalMaine Foods’ shares gained 0.4 over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s declines of 0.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. Price
Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. price | Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.