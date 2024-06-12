See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Value Stocks to Buy for June 12th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, June 12th:
Upland Software (UPLD - Free Report) : This company which is a provider of cloud-based Enterprise Work Management software that helps organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.6% over the last 60 days.
Upland Software has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.82 compared with 19.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Mr. Cooper Group (COOP - Free Report) : This company which provides quality servicing, origination and transaction-based services principally to single-family residences primarily in United States, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.
Mr. Cooper Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.55 compared with 11.50 for industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
AZZ (AZZ - Free Report) : This company which is a global provider of metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment and highly engineered services to the markets of power generation, transmission, distribution and industrial in protecting metal and electrical systems used to build and enhance the world's infrastructure, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3% over the last 60 days.
AZZ has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 15.79 compared with 17.70 for industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.