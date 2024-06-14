Back to top

New Strong Buy Stocks for June 14th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Harte Hanks (HHS - Free Report) : This data-driven, omnichannel marketing company which offers customer data landscape as well as the executional know-how in database build and management, data analytics, data-driven creativity, digital media, direct mail, customer contact, client fulfilment and marketing and product logistics, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.3% over the last 60 days.

MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO - Free Report) : This retailer which is offering design-led lifestyle products, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.7% over the last 60 days.

Vitesse Energy, Inc. (VTS - Free Report) : This independent energy company which is engaged in the acquisition, development and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties principally in the United States, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.8% over the last 60 day.

SM Energy (SM - Free Report) : This independent oil and gas company which is engaged in the exploration, exploitation, development, acquisition and production of natural gas and crude oil in North America, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earningsincreasing 6.8% over the last 60 days.

GormanRupp (GRC - Free Report) : This company which designs, manufactures and sells pumps and related equipment,has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


