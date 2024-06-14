We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for June 14th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Harte Hanks (HHS - Free Report) : This data-driven, omnichannel marketing company which offers customer data landscape as well as the executional know-how in database build and management, data analytics, data-driven creativity, digital media, direct mail, customer contact, client fulfilment and marketing and product logistics, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.3% over the last 60 days.
Harte Hanks, Inc. Price and Consensus
Harte Hanks, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Harte Hanks, Inc. Quote
MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO - Free Report) : This retailer which is offering design-led lifestyle products, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.7% over the last 60 days.
MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR Price and Consensus
MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR Quote
Vitesse Energy, Inc. (VTS - Free Report) : This independent energy company which is engaged in the acquisition, development and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties principally in the United States, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.8% over the last 60 day.
Vitesse Energy, Inc. Price and Consensus
Vitesse Energy, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Vitesse Energy, Inc. Quote
SM Energy (SM - Free Report) : This independent oil and gas company which is engaged in the exploration, exploitation, development, acquisition and production of natural gas and crude oil in North America, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earningsincreasing 6.8% over the last 60 days.
SM Energy Company Price and Consensus
SM Energy Company price-consensus-chart | SM Energy Company Quote
GormanRupp (GRC - Free Report) : This company which designs, manufactures and sells pumps and related equipment,has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.
Gorman-Rupp Company (The) Price and Consensus
Gorman-Rupp Company (The) price-consensus-chart | Gorman-Rupp Company (The) Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.