See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (AIT) - free report >>
Kirin Holdings Co. (KNBWY) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (AIT) - free report >>
Kirin Holdings Co. (KNBWY) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Momentum Stock to Buy for June 13th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June13th:
Kirin (KNBWY - Free Report) : This company which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of alcohol beverages and soft drinks, and an increasingly strong presence in advanced research and technology, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.
Kirin Holdings Co. Price and Consensus
Kirin Holdings Co. price-consensus-chart | Kirin Holdings Co. Quote
Kirin’s shares gained 0.5% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 0.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Kirin Holdings Co. Price
Kirin Holdings Co. price | Kirin Holdings Co. Quote
CAVA Group, Inc. (CAVA - Free Report) : This category-defining Mediterranean fast-casual restaurant brand which brings heart, health and humanity to food, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 41.7% over the last 60 days.
CAVA Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
CAVA Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CAVA Group, Inc. Quote
CAVA Group’s shares gained 39.9% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 0.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
CAVA Group, Inc. Price
CAVA Group, Inc. price | CAVA Group, Inc. Quote
Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT - Free Report) : This company which is a distributor of value-added industrial products — including engineered fluid power components, bearings, specialty flow control solutions, power transmission products and miscellaneous industrial supplies, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.4% over the last 60 days.
Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus
Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. Quote
Applied Industrial Technologies’ shares gained 2.8 over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 0.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. Price
Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. price | Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.