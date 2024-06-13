Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stock to Buy for June 13th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June13th:

Kirin (KNBWY - Free Report) : This company which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of alcohol beverages and soft drinks, and an increasingly strong presence in advanced research and technology, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.

Kirin Holdings Co. Price and Consensus

Kirin Holdings Co. Price and Consensus

Kirin Holdings Co. price-consensus-chart | Kirin Holdings Co. Quote

Kirin’s shares gained 0.5% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 0.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Kirin Holdings Co. Price

Kirin Holdings Co. Price

Kirin Holdings Co. price | Kirin Holdings Co. Quote

CAVA Group, Inc. (CAVA - Free Report) : This category-defining Mediterranean fast-casual restaurant brand which brings heart, health and humanity to food, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 41.7% over the last 60 days.

CAVA Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

CAVA Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

CAVA Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CAVA Group, Inc. Quote

CAVA Group’s shares gained 39.9% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 0.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

CAVA Group, Inc. Price

CAVA Group, Inc. Price

CAVA Group, Inc. price | CAVA Group, Inc. Quote

Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT - Free Report) : This company which is a distributor of value-added industrial products — including engineered fluid power components, bearings, specialty flow control solutions, power transmission products and miscellaneous industrial supplies, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.4% over the last 60 days.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. Quote

Applied Industrial Technologies’ shares gained 2.8 over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 0.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. Price

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. Price

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. price | Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

 

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (AIT) - free report >>

Kirin Holdings Co. (KNBWY) - free report >>

CAVA Group, Inc. (CAVA) - free report >>

Published in

consumer-staples restaurants