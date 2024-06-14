Back to top

Bull of the Day: Netflix (NFLX)

Netflix (NFLX - Free Report) is considered a pioneer in the streaming space, evolving from a small DVD rental provider to a dominant streaming service provider. The stock has enjoyed positive earnings estimate revisions across the board, landing the stock into the highly-coveted Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

In addition to favorable earnings estimate revisions, the stock resides in the Zacks Broadcast Radio and Television industry, currently ranked in the top 26% of all Zacks industries. Let’s take a closer look at how the company currently stacks up.

 

Netflix

Netflix recently enjoyed a solid quarter, posting $2.1 billion in free cash flow and seeing its year-to-date operating margin moving higher to 28.1% (20.6% in FY23). The company also maintained its free cash flow outlook of $6 billion for FY24 and repurchased 3.6 million shares throughout the period.

Concerning headline figures, the company’s sales climbed 14% year-over-year, whereas EPS jumped 80% partly thanks to margin expansion. Shares faced pressure post-earnings initially but have since recovered, up 7% overall over the last three months.

NFLX’s growth outlook continues to remain bright, with consensus expectations for its current fiscal year suggesting 52% EPS growth on 15% higher sales.

Peeking ahead to FY25, consensus expectations presently allude to a 20% pop in earnings on a 12% increase in sales. The stock sports a Style Score of ‘A’ for Growth.

 

It’s critical to note that the company’s initiatives, such as its password-sharing crackdown and ad-supported tiers, have led to strong membership growth – NFLX's latest subscriber account totaled 269.6 million, reflecting a 16% jump year-over-year.

Bottom Line

Investors can implement a stellar strategy to find expected winners by taking advantage of the Zacks Rank – one of the most powerful market tools that provides a massive edge.

The top 5% of all stocks receive the highly coveted Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). These stocks should outperform the market more than any other rank.

Netflix (NFLX - Free Report) would be an excellent stock for investors to consider, as displayed by its Zack Rank #1 (Strong Buy).


