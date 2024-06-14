We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Bull of the Day: Netflix (NFLX)
Netflix (NFLX - Free Report) is considered a pioneer in the streaming space, evolving from a small DVD rental provider to a dominant streaming service provider. The stock has enjoyed positive earnings estimate revisions across the board, landing the stock into the highly-coveted Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
In addition to favorable earnings estimate revisions, the stock resides in the Zacks Broadcast Radio and Television industry, currently ranked in the top 26% of all Zacks industries. Let’s take a closer look at how the company currently stacks up.
Netflix
Netflix recently enjoyed a solid quarter, posting $2.1 billion in free cash flow and seeing its year-to-date operating margin moving higher to 28.1% (20.6% in FY23). The company also maintained its free cash flow outlook of $6 billion for FY24 and repurchased 3.6 million shares throughout the period.
Concerning headline figures, the company’s sales climbed 14% year-over-year, whereas EPS jumped 80% partly thanks to margin expansion. Shares faced pressure post-earnings initially but have since recovered, up 7% overall over the last three months.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
NFLX’s growth outlook continues to remain bright, with consensus expectations for its current fiscal year suggesting 52% EPS growth on 15% higher sales.
Peeking ahead to FY25, consensus expectations presently allude to a 20% pop in earnings on a 12% increase in sales. The stock sports a Style Score of ‘A’ for Growth.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
It’s critical to note that the company’s initiatives, such as its password-sharing crackdown and ad-supported tiers, have led to strong membership growth – NFLX's latest subscriber account totaled 269.6 million, reflecting a 16% jump year-over-year.
Bottom Line
Investors can implement a stellar strategy to find expected winners by taking advantage of the Zacks Rank – one of the most powerful market tools that provides a massive edge.
The top 5% of all stocks receive the highly coveted Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). These stocks should outperform the market more than any other rank.
Netflix (NFLX - Free Report) would be an excellent stock for investors to consider, as displayed by its Zack Rank #1 (Strong Buy).