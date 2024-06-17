We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for June 17th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Sunoco LP (SUN - Free Report) : This retailer of motor fuels has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.4% over the last 60 days.
First Community Bankshares, Inc. (FCBC - Free Report) : This financial holding company for First Community Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.
American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC - Free Report) : This power resiliency solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 66.7% over the last 60 days.
The ODP Corporation (ODP - Free Report) : This company that provides products and digital workplace technology solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.
Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA - Free Report) : This reinsurance company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.