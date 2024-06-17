Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for June 17th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Sunoco LP (SUN - Free Report) : This retailer of motor fuels has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.4% over the last 60 days.

Sunoco LP Price and Consensus

Sunoco LP Price and Consensus

Sunoco LP price-consensus-chart | Sunoco LP Quote

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (FCBC - Free Report) : This financial holding company for First Community Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.

First Community Bancshares, Inc. Price and Consensus

First Community Bancshares, Inc. Price and Consensus

First Community Bancshares, Inc. price-consensus-chart | First Community Bancshares, Inc. Quote

American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC - Free Report) : This power resiliency solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 66.7% over the last 60 days.

American Superconductor Corporation Price and Consensus

American Superconductor Corporation Price and Consensus

American Superconductor Corporation price-consensus-chart | American Superconductor Corporation Quote

The ODP Corporation (ODP - Free Report) : This company that provides products and digital workplace technology solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

The ODP Corporation Price and Consensus

The ODP Corporation Price and Consensus

The ODP Corporation price-consensus-chart | The ODP Corporation Quote

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA - Free Report) : This reinsurance company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated Price and Consensus

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated Price and Consensus

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated price-consensus-chart | Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated Quote

 

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC) - free report >>

The ODP Corporation (ODP) - free report >>

Sunoco LP (SUN) - free report >>

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA) - free report >>

First Community Bancshares, Inc. (FCBC) - free report >>

Published in

finance insurance oil-energy