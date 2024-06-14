Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for June 14th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 14th:

Janus Henderson Group (JHG - Free Report) This investment management company which provides investment advisors for equities, fixed income, property and private equity sectors, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.7%, compared with the industry average of 2.7%.

Luxfer (LXFR - Free Report) : This materials technology company which specializes in the design, manufacture and supply of high-performance materials, components and gas cylinders, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 13.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.5%, compared with the industry average of 0.1%.

First Financial Ban (FFBC - Free Report) : This financial holding company that engages in the business of commercial banking, and other permissible activities that are financial in nature, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 5.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.4%, compared with the industry average of 3.6%.

