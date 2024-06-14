See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC) - free report >>
Luxfer Holdings PLC (LXFR) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC) - free report >>
Luxfer Holdings PLC (LXFR) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Income Stocks to Buy for June 14th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 14th:
Janus Henderson Group (JHG - Free Report) This investment management company which provides investment advisors for equities, fixed income, property and private equity sectors, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.4% over the last 60 days.
Janus Henderson Group plc Price and Consensus
Janus Henderson Group plc price-consensus-chart | Janus Henderson Group plc Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.7%, compared with the industry average of 2.7%.
Janus Henderson Group plc Dividend Yield (TTM)
Janus Henderson Group plc dividend-yield-ttm | Janus Henderson Group plc Quote
Luxfer (LXFR - Free Report) : This materials technology company which specializes in the design, manufacture and supply of high-performance materials, components and gas cylinders, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 13.5% over the last 60 days.
Luxfer Holdings PLC Price and Consensus
Luxfer Holdings PLC price-consensus-chart | Luxfer Holdings PLC Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.5%, compared with the industry average of 0.1%.
Luxfer Holdings PLC Dividend Yield (TTM)
Luxfer Holdings PLC dividend-yield-ttm | Luxfer Holdings PLC Quote
First Financial Ban (FFBC - Free Report) : This financial holding company that engages in the business of commercial banking, and other permissible activities that are financial in nature, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 5.2% over the last 60 days.
First Financial Bancorp. Price and Consensus
First Financial Bancorp. price-consensus-chart | First Financial Bancorp. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.4%, compared with the industry average of 3.6%.
First Financial Bancorp. Dividend Yield (TTM)
First Financial Bancorp. dividend-yield-ttm | First Financial Bancorp. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens