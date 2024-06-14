Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for June 14th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, June 14th:  

Macy's (M - Free Report) : This company which is in the process of a complete makeover and has outlined plans under its three-year Polaris Strategy to adapt better to the new retail ecosystem, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.

Macy's has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.90 compared with 11.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Harte Hanks (HHS - Free Report) : This data-driven, omnichannel marketing company which offers customer data landscape as well as the executional know-how in database build and management, data analytics, data-driven creativity, digital media, direct mail, customer contact, client fulfilment and marketing and product logistics, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.3% over the last 60 days.

Harte Hanks has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.06 compared with 18.60 for industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

First Financial Ban (FFBC - Free Report) : This financial holding company that engages in the business of commercial banking, and other permissible activities that are financial in nature, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.

First Financial Ban has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.68 compared with 10.30 for industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

business-services finance retail