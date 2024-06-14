See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Macy's, Inc. (M) - free report >>
First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Macy's, Inc. (M) - free report >>
First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Value Stocks to Buy for June 14th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, June 14th:
Macy's (M - Free Report) : This company which is in the process of a complete makeover and has outlined plans under its three-year Polaris Strategy to adapt better to the new retail ecosystem, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.
Macy's, Inc. Price and Consensus
Macy's, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Macy's, Inc. Quote
Macy's has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.90 compared with 11.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Macy's, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Macy's, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Macy's, Inc. Quote
Harte Hanks (HHS - Free Report) : This data-driven, omnichannel marketing company which offers customer data landscape as well as the executional know-how in database build and management, data analytics, data-driven creativity, digital media, direct mail, customer contact, client fulfilment and marketing and product logistics, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.3% over the last 60 days.
Harte Hanks, Inc. Price and Consensus
Harte Hanks, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Harte Hanks, Inc. Quote
Harte Hanks has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.06 compared with 18.60 for industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Harte Hanks, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Harte Hanks, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Harte Hanks, Inc. Quote
First Financial Ban (FFBC - Free Report) : This financial holding company that engages in the business of commercial banking, and other permissible activities that are financial in nature, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.
First Financial Bancorp. Price and Consensus
First Financial Bancorp. price-consensus-chart | First Financial Bancorp. Quote
First Financial Ban has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.68 compared with 10.30 for industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
First Financial Bancorp. PE Ratio (TTM)
First Financial Bancorp. pe-ratio-ttm | First Financial Bancorp. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.