See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
BankUnited, Inc. (BKU) - free report >>
Gorman-Rupp Company (The) (GRC) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
BankUnited, Inc. (BKU) - free report >>
Gorman-Rupp Company (The) (GRC) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Momentum Stock to Buy for June 14th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June14th:
GormanRupp (GRC - Free Report) : This company which designs, manufactures and sells pumps and related equipment, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.
Gorman-Rupp Company (The) Price and Consensus
Gorman-Rupp Company (The) price-consensus-chart | Gorman-Rupp Company (The) Quote
GormanRupp’s shares gained 3% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 0.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Gorman-Rupp Company (The) Price
Gorman-Rupp Company (The) price | Gorman-Rupp Company (The) Quote
BankUnited (BKU - Free Report) : This bank holding company which provides a range of banking services in the United States, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.
BankUnited, Inc. Price and Consensus
BankUnited, Inc. price-consensus-chart | BankUnited, Inc. Quote
BankUnited’s shares gained 7.6% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 0.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
BankUnited, Inc. Price
BankUnited, Inc. price | BankUnited, Inc. Quote
ASM International (ASMIY - Free Report) : This company which is a leading supplier of equipment and solutions used to produce semiconductor devices, or integrated circuits, for both the front-end and back-end segments of the semiconductor market, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.3% over the last 60 days.
ASM International NV Price and Consensus
ASM International NV price-consensus-chart | ASM International NV Quote
ASM International’s shares gained 22.8 over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 0.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
ASM International NV Price
ASM International NV price | ASM International NV Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.