Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stock to Buy for June 14th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June14th:

GormanRupp (GRC - Free Report) : This company which designs, manufactures and sells pumps and related equipment, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.

GormanRupp’s shares gained 3% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 0.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

BankUnited (BKU - Free Report) : This bank holding company which provides a range of banking services in the United States, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.

BankUnited’s shares gained 7.6% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 0.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

ASM International (ASMIY - Free Report) : This company which is a leading supplier of equipment and solutions used to produce semiconductor devices, or integrated circuits, for both the front-end and back-end segments of the semiconductor market, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.3% over the last 60 days.

ASM International’s shares gained 22.8 over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 0.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

