Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for June 17th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 17th:

Sunoco LP (SUN - Free Report) : This retailer of motor fuels has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.4% over the last 60 days.

Sunoco LP Price and Consensus

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6.7%, compared with the industry average of 5.9%.

Sunoco LP Dividend Yield (TTM)

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (FCBC - Free Report) : This financial holding company for First Community Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.

First Community Bancshares, Inc. Price and Consensus

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.5%, compared with the industry average of 2.8%.

First Community Bancshares, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Immersion Corporation (IMMR - Free Report) : This haptic technology company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

Immersion Corporation Price and Consensus

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.7%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Immersion Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

