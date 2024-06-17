See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Sunoco LP (SUN) - free report >>
First Community Bancshares, Inc. (FCBC) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Sunoco LP (SUN) - free report >>
First Community Bancshares, Inc. (FCBC) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Income Stocks to Buy for June 17th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 17th:
Sunoco LP (SUN - Free Report) : This retailer of motor fuels has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.4% over the last 60 days.
Sunoco LP Price and Consensus
Sunoco LP price-consensus-chart | Sunoco LP Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6.7%, compared with the industry average of 5.9%.
Sunoco LP Dividend Yield (TTM)
Sunoco LP dividend-yield-ttm | Sunoco LP Quote
First Community Bankshares, Inc. (FCBC - Free Report) : This financial holding company for First Community Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.
First Community Bancshares, Inc. Price and Consensus
First Community Bancshares, Inc. price-consensus-chart | First Community Bancshares, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.5%, compared with the industry average of 2.8%.
First Community Bancshares, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
First Community Bancshares, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | First Community Bancshares, Inc. Quote
Immersion Corporation (IMMR - Free Report) : This haptic technology company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.
Immersion Corporation Price and Consensus
Immersion Corporation price-consensus-chart | Immersion Corporation Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.7%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
Immersion Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)
Immersion Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Immersion Corporation Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.