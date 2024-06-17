We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 17th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 17th:
Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA - Free Report) : This reinsurance company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.
Reinsurance Group’s shares gained 9.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 5.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC - Free Report) : This power resiliency solutions company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 66.7% over the last 60 days.
American Superconductor’s shares gained 94.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 5.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Brinker International, Inc. (EAT - Free Report) : This franchisor of casual dining restaurants has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.8% over the last 60 days.
Brinker’s shares gained 43.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 5.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
