Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 17th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 17th:

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA - Free Report) : This reinsurance company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.

Reinsurance Group’s shares gained 9.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 5.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC - Free Report) : This power resiliency solutions company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 66.7% over the last 60 days.

American Superconductor’s shares gained 94.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 5.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Brinker International, Inc. (EAT - Free Report) : This franchisor of casual dining restaurants has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.8% over the last 60 days.

Brinker’s shares gained 43.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 5.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


