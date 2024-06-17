Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for June 17th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, June 17th:

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NMM - Free Report) : This operator of dry cargo vessels carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.

Navios Maritime Partners LP Price and Consensus

Navios has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.10, compared with 7.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score  of A.

Navios Maritime Partners LP PE Ratio (TTM)

The ODP Corporation (ODP - Free Report) : This company that provides products and digital workplace technology solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

The ODP Corporation Price and Consensus

ODP has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.34, compared with 10.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

The ODP Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Sunoco LP (SUN - Free Report) : This retailer of motor fuels carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.4% over the last 60 days.

Sunoco LP Price and Consensus

Sunoco has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.13, compared with 20.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Sunoco LP PE Ratio (TTM)

