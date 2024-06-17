See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
The ODP Corporation (ODP) - free report >>
Sunoco LP (SUN) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
The ODP Corporation (ODP) - free report >>
Sunoco LP (SUN) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Value Stocks to Buy for June 17th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, June 17th:
Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NMM - Free Report) : This operator of dry cargo vessels carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.
Navios Maritime Partners LP Price and Consensus
Navios Maritime Partners LP price-consensus-chart | Navios Maritime Partners LP Quote
Navios has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.10, compared with 7.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Navios Maritime Partners LP PE Ratio (TTM)
Navios Maritime Partners LP pe-ratio-ttm | Navios Maritime Partners LP Quote
The ODP Corporation (ODP - Free Report) : This company that provides products and digital workplace technology solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.
The ODP Corporation Price and Consensus
The ODP Corporation price-consensus-chart | The ODP Corporation Quote
ODP has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.34, compared with 10.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
The ODP Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)
The ODP Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | The ODP Corporation Quote
Sunoco LP (SUN - Free Report) : This retailer of motor fuels carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.4% over the last 60 days.
Sunoco LP Price and Consensus
Sunoco LP price-consensus-chart | Sunoco LP Quote
Sunoco has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.13, compared with 20.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Sunoco LP PE Ratio (TTM)
Sunoco LP pe-ratio-ttm | Sunoco LP Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.