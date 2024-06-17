Back to top

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for June 17th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, June 17th:

The ODP Corporation (ODP - Free Report) : This company that provides products and digital workplace technology solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

ODP has a PEG ratio of 0.45 compared with 0.94 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score  of B.

Brinker International, Inc. (EAT - Free Report) : This franchisor of casual dining restaurants carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.8% over the last 60 days.

Brinker has a PEG ratio of 0.82 compared with 2.71 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Hasbro, Inc. (HAS - Free Report) : This play and entertainment company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.6% over the last 60 days.

Hasbro has a PEG ratio of 0.98 compared with 2.09 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.


