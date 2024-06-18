See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 18th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 18:
Mercury General Corporation (MCY - Free Report) : Thisauto insurance provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.6% over the last 60 days.
Mercury General Corporation's shares gained 7.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 5.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
ASM International NV (ASMIY - Free Report) : This semiconductor device equipment provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.3% over the last 60 days.
ASM International' shares gained 25.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 5.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Byrna Technologies Inc. (BYRN - Free Report) : This non-lethal defense technology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.
Byrna Technologies' shares gained 74.1% over the last six month compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 14.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
