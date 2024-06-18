Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 18th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 18:

Mercury General Corporation (MCY - Free Report) : Thisauto insurance provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.6% over the last 60 days.

Mercury General Corporation Price and Consensus

Mercury General Corporation Price and Consensus

Mercury General Corporation price-consensus-chart | Mercury General Corporation Quote

Mercury General Corporation's shares gained 7.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 5.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Mercury General Corporation Price

Mercury General Corporation Price

Mercury General Corporation price | Mercury General Corporation Quote

ASM International NV (ASMIY - Free Report) : This semiconductor device equipment provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.3% over the last 60 days.          

ASM International NV Price and Consensus

ASM International NV Price and Consensus

ASM International NV price-consensus-chart | ASM International NV Quote

ASM International' shares gained 25.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 5.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

ASM International NV Price

ASM International NV Price

ASM International NV price | ASM International NV Quote

Byrna Technologies Inc. (BYRN - Free Report) : This non-lethal defense technology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.

Byrna Technologies Inc. Price and Consensus

Byrna Technologies Inc. Price and Consensus

Byrna Technologies Inc. price-consensus-chart | Byrna Technologies Inc. Quote

Byrna Technologies' shares gained 74.1% over the last six month compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 14.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Byrna Technologies Inc. Price

Byrna Technologies Inc. Price

Byrna Technologies Inc. price | Byrna Technologies Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

 

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Mercury General Corporation (MCY) - free report >>

ASM International NV (ASMIY) - free report >>

Byrna Technologies Inc. (BYRN) - free report >>

Published in

computers