Best Value Stocks to Buy for June 18th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, June 18:

Sasol Limited (SSL - Free Report) : This integrated chemical and energy company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.

Sasol Limited has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.58 compared with 6.3 0 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Ford Motor Company (F - Free Report) : This automobile company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

Ford Motor has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.80 compared with 11.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Harte Hanks, Inc. (HHS - Free Report) : This customer experience company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 33.3% over the last 60 days.

Harte Hanks has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.43 compared with 18.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


