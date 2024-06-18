Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for June 18th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 18:

Ford Motor Company (F - Free Report) : This automobile company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC - Free Report) : This apparel and accessories company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.2% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.9%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Costamare Inc. (CMRE - Free Report) : This shipping company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.8% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.1%, compared with the industry average of 2.7%.

transportation