Best Value Stocks to Buy for June 20th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, June 20:

The ODP Corporation (ODP - Free Report) : This business services and technology solutions provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

The ODP Corporation has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.57 compared with 10.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. (ECO - Free Report) : This shipping company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.2% over the last 60 days.

Okeanis Eco Tankers has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.37 compared with 8.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Trustmark Corporation (TRMK - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 13.5% over the last 60 days.

Trustmark has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.48 compared with 11.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


