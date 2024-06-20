See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Income Stocks to Buy for June 20th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 20:
Trustmark Corporation (TRMK - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.5% the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.2%, compared with the industry average of 2.9%.
Clear Secure, Inc. (YOU - Free Report) : This identity verification services provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 32.9% the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
Camtek Ltd. (CAMT - Free Report) : This inspection and metrology equipment provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.7% the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
