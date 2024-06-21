We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for June 21st
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Amtech Systems, Inc. (ASYS - Free Report) : This semiconductor equipment company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 70.6% over the last 60 days.
Laureate Education, Inc. (LAUR - Free Report) : This education services provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.
Elbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT - Free Report) : This defense and aerospace technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.7% over the last 60 days.
Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (LNTH - Free Report) : This diagnostic and therapeutic healthcare company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 8.4% over the last 60 days.
LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (LMAT - Free Report) : This medical device company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.6% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.