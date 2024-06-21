Back to top

New Strong Buy Stocks for June 21st

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Amtech Systems, Inc. (ASYS - Free Report) : This semiconductor equipment company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 70.6% over the last 60 days.

Laureate Education, Inc. (LAUR - Free Report) : This education services provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.

Elbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT - Free Report) : This defense and aerospace technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.7% over the last 60 days.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (LNTH - Free Report) : This diagnostic and therapeutic healthcare company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 8.4% over the last 60 days.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (LMAT - Free Report) : This medical device company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.6% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here


