New Strong Buy Stocks for June 25th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Kelly Services (KELYA - Free Report) : This company which is a global leader of providing workforce solutions, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.1% over the last 60 days.

Celestica (CLS - Free Report) : This company which is one of the largest electronics manufacturing services company in the world, serving the computer, and communications sectors, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.1% over the last 60 days.

Sylvamo (SLVM - Free Report) : This paper company with mills principally in Europe, Latin America and North America, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.8% over the last 60 days.

Garrett Motion (GTX - Free Report) : This transportation systems provider companywhich offers turbochargers, engines, diesel tank and other related parts, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.

Sasol (SSL - Free Report) : This company which is engaged in the mining and processing of coals, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 day.

