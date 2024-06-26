We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for June 26th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Eldorado Gold (EGO - Free Report) : This gold producing and exploration company with assets in Brazil and Turkey, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 48% over the last 60 days.
Eldorado Gold Corporation Price and Consensus
Eldorado Gold Corporation price-consensus-chart | Eldorado Gold Corporation Quote
CLEAR Secure (YOU - Free Report) : This company which provide security by U.S. government regulators and is also certified as Qualified Anti-Terrorism Technology under the SAFETY Act, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 32.9% over the last 60 day.
CLEAR Secure, Inc. Price and Consensus
CLEAR Secure, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CLEAR Secure, Inc. Quote
Mercury General (MCY - Free Report) : This company which is engaged primarily in writing all risk classifications of automobile insurance in a number of states, principally California, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.6% over the last 60 days.
Mercury General Corporation Price and Consensus
Mercury General Corporation price-consensus-chart | Mercury General Corporation Quote
Superior Group of Companies (SGC - Free Report) : This company which manufactures and sells apparel and accessories principally in the United States and internationally, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.2% over the last 60 days.
Superior Group of Companies, Inc. Price and Consensus
Superior Group of Companies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Superior Group of Companies, Inc. Quote
Kirin (KNBWY - Free Report) : This company which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of alcohol beverages and soft drinks, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.
Kirin Holdings Co. Price and Consensus
Kirin Holdings Co. price-consensus-chart | Kirin Holdings Co. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.