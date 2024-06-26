Back to top

New Strong Buy Stocks for June 26th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Eldorado Gold (EGO - Free Report) : This gold producing and exploration company with assets in Brazil and Turkey, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 48% over the last 60 days.

CLEAR Secure (YOU - Free Report) : This company which provide security by U.S. government regulators and is also certified as Qualified Anti-Terrorism Technology under the SAFETY Act, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 32.9% over the last 60 day.

Mercury General (MCY - Free Report) : This company which is engaged primarily in writing all risk classifications of automobile insurance in a number of states, principally California, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.6% over the last 60 days.

Superior Group of Companies (SGC - Free Report) : This company which manufactures and sells apparel and accessories principally in the United States and internationally, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.2% over the last 60 days.

Kirin (KNBWY - Free Report) : This company which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of alcohol beverages and soft drinks, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


