Best Income Stocks to Buy for June 25th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 25th:

NextEra Energy Partners (NEP - Free Report) This company which acquires, owns, and manages clean energy projects in the United States, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 127.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 12.7%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria (BBVA - Free Report) : This company which is engaged in a wide variety of banking, financial and related activities in Spain, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 3.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 7%, compared with the industry average of 4.6%.

Macy's (M - Free Report) : This omni-channel retail organization which operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 8.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.8%, compared with the industry average of 2.8%.

