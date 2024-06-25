Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for June 25th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, June 25th:  

Upland Software (UPLD - Free Report) : This company which is a provider of cloud-based Enterprise Work Management software that helps organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.7% over the last 60 days.

Upland Software, Inc. Price and Consensus

Upland Software, Inc. Price and Consensus

Upland Software, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Upland Software, Inc. Quote

Upland Software’s has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.01 compared with 19.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Upland Software, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Upland Software, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Upland Software, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Upland Software, Inc. Quote

Costamare (CMRE - Free Report) : This company which operates as a containership owner chartering its vessels to liner companies, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12% over the last 60 days.

Costamare Inc. Price and Consensus

Costamare Inc. Price and Consensus

Costamare Inc. price-consensus-chart | Costamare Inc. Quote

Costamare has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.48 compared with 7.60 for industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Costamare Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Costamare Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Costamare Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Costamare Inc. Quote

Pampa Energia (PAM - Free Report) : This company which is the largest fully integrated electricity company in Argentina, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.7% over the last 60 days.

Pampa Energia S.A. Price and Consensus

Pampa Energia S.A. Price and Consensus

Pampa Energia S.A. price-consensus-chart | Pampa Energia S.A. Quote

Pampa Energia has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.56 compared with 11.80 for industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Pampa Energia S.A. PE Ratio (TTM)

Pampa Energia S.A. PE Ratio (TTM)

Pampa Energia S.A. pe-ratio-ttm | Pampa Energia S.A. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Pampa Energia S.A. (PAM) - free report >>

Costamare Inc. (CMRE) - free report >>

Upland Software, Inc. (UPLD) - free report >>

Published in

computers transportation utilities