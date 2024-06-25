See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Pampa Energia S.A. (PAM) - free report >>
Costamare Inc. (CMRE) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Pampa Energia S.A. (PAM) - free report >>
Costamare Inc. (CMRE) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Value Stocks to Buy for June 25th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, June 25th:
Upland Software (UPLD - Free Report) : This company which is a provider of cloud-based Enterprise Work Management software that helps organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.7% over the last 60 days.
Upland Software, Inc. Price and Consensus
Upland Software, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Upland Software, Inc. Quote
Upland Software’s has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.01 compared with 19.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Upland Software, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Upland Software, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Upland Software, Inc. Quote
Costamare (CMRE - Free Report) : This company which operates as a containership owner chartering its vessels to liner companies, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12% over the last 60 days.
Costamare Inc. Price and Consensus
Costamare Inc. price-consensus-chart | Costamare Inc. Quote
Costamare has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.48 compared with 7.60 for industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Costamare Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Costamare Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Costamare Inc. Quote
Pampa Energia (PAM - Free Report) : This company which is the largest fully integrated electricity company in Argentina, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.7% over the last 60 days.
Pampa Energia S.A. Price and Consensus
Pampa Energia S.A. price-consensus-chart | Pampa Energia S.A. Quote
Pampa Energia has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.56 compared with 11.80 for industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Pampa Energia S.A. PE Ratio (TTM)
Pampa Energia S.A. pe-ratio-ttm | Pampa Energia S.A. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.