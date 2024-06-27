Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for June 27th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Harte Hanks (HHS - Free Report) : This data-driven, omnichannel marketing company which offers customer data landscape as well as the executional know-how in database build and management, data analytics, data-driven creativity, digital media, direct mail, customer contact, client fulfilment and marketing and product logistics, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.3% over the last 60 day.

Harte Hanks, Inc. Price and Consensus

Harte Hanks, Inc. Price and Consensus

Harte Hanks, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Harte Hanks, Inc. Quote

Elbit Systems (ESLT - Free Report) : This company which is a worldwide leader in Night Vision Goggles Head-Up Displays, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.7% over the last 60 days.

Elbit Systems Ltd. Price and Consensus

Elbit Systems Ltd. Price and Consensus

Elbit Systems Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Elbit Systems Ltd. Quote

Northwest Pipe Company (NWPX - Free Report) : This company which manufactures welded steel pipe for water transmission and tubular products, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.

Northwest Pipe Company Price and Consensus

Northwest Pipe Company Price and Consensus

Northwest Pipe Company price-consensus-chart | Northwest Pipe Company Quote

Macy's (M - Free Report) : This omni-channel retail organization which operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.

Macy's, Inc. Price and Consensus

Macy's, Inc. Price and Consensus

Macy's, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Macy's, Inc. Quote

Brinker International (EAT - Free Report) : This company which owns, operates, develops and franchises various restaurants under Chili’s Grill & Bar (Chili’s) and Maggiano’s Little Italy (Maggiano’s) brands, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.4% over the last 60 days.

Brinker International, Inc. Price and Consensus

Brinker International, Inc. Price and Consensus

Brinker International, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Brinker International, Inc. Quote

 

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Macy's, Inc. (M) - free report >>

Brinker International, Inc. (EAT) - free report >>

Elbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT) - free report >>

Harte Hanks, Inc. (HHS) - free report >>

Northwest Pipe Company (NWPX) - free report >>

Published in

aerospace business-services industrial-products restaurants retail