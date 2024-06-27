We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for June 27th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Harte Hanks (HHS - Free Report) : This data-driven, omnichannel marketing company which offers customer data landscape as well as the executional know-how in database build and management, data analytics, data-driven creativity, digital media, direct mail, customer contact, client fulfilment and marketing and product logistics, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.3% over the last 60 day.
Harte Hanks, Inc. Price and Consensus
Harte Hanks, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Harte Hanks, Inc. Quote
Elbit Systems (ESLT - Free Report) : This company which is a worldwide leader in Night Vision Goggles Head-Up Displays, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.7% over the last 60 days.
Elbit Systems Ltd. Price and Consensus
Elbit Systems Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Elbit Systems Ltd. Quote
Northwest Pipe Company (NWPX - Free Report) : This company which manufactures welded steel pipe for water transmission and tubular products, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.
Northwest Pipe Company Price and Consensus
Northwest Pipe Company price-consensus-chart | Northwest Pipe Company Quote
Macy's (M - Free Report) : This omni-channel retail organization which operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.
Macy's, Inc. Price and Consensus
Macy's, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Macy's, Inc. Quote
Brinker International (EAT - Free Report) : This company which owns, operates, develops and franchises various restaurants under Chili’s Grill & Bar (Chili’s) and Maggiano’s Little Italy (Maggiano’s) brands, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.4% over the last 60 days.
Brinker International, Inc. Price and Consensus
Brinker International, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Brinker International, Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.