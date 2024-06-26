We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
2 Top-Rated Stocks to Watch as Earnings Approach
With the heart of the Q2 earnings season approaching several stocks are standing out ahead of their quarterly reports on Wednesday, June 26.
Sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), here’s a look at why now appears to be a good time to invest in these two top-rated Zacks stocks in particular.
Levi Strauss & Co (LEVI - Free Report)
Along with its brand strength, casual apparel retailer Levi Strauss has experienced improved financial performance from its omnichannel initiatives which include e-commerce expansion such as same-day delivery along with mobile checkouts, and contactless returns among other direct-to-consumer strategies.
Trading at a reasonable 18.2X forward earnings multiple, Levi’s Q2 EPS is expected at $0.11 compared to $0.04 a share in the comparative quarter. Plus, Q2 sales are projected to rise 8% to $1.45 billion. Considerable expansion on the company’s top and bottom lines has led to Levi’s stock soaring +32% year to date and the rally could continue considering its valuation is still attractive. Furthermore, LEVI has a 2.07% annual dividend yield to attract and support longer-term investors.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Micron Technology (MU - Free Report)
Set to report its fiscal third quarter results on Wednesday, Micron Technology is a name that has started to buzz again among tech stocks. There has been increased demand for Micron’s semiconductor memory solutions thanks to the artificial intelligence frenzy along with easing inflation and lower supply chain constraints.
Correlating with such, Micron’s stock has ripped +66% YTD with its Q3 EPS expected at $0.50 compared to an adjusted loss of -$1.43 per share a year ago. More impressive, Q3 sales are expected to soar 78% to $6.7 billion versus $3.75 billion in the prior year quarter. The rebound in Micron’s top line certainly alludes to the company’s future earnings potential as indicated by the very compelling trend of positive earnings estimate revisions over the last year for both fiscal 2024 (F1) and FY25 (F2).
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Other Stocks to Watch
Two other stocks to watch tomorrow ahead of their quarterly reports are consumer foods leader General Mills (GIS - Free Report) and payroll solutions provider Paychex (PAYX - Free Report) with both landing a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Reporting results for what is their fiscal fourth quarter, General Mills' valuation has become enticing despite a slight dip expected on its top and bottom lines for Q4 while Paychex’s steady expansion is thought to have continued.