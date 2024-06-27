Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stock to Buy for June 26th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 26th:

Onto Innovation (ONTO - Free Report) : This company which specializes in design, development, manufacture and support of metrology and inspection tools primarily for semiconductor device fabricators, silicon wafer manufacturers and advanced packaging manufacturers in the semiconductor space, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.

Onto Innovation’s shares gained 21.5% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 5.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Superior Group of Companies (SGC - Free Report) : This company which manufactures and sells apparel and accessories principally in the United States and internationally, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.2% over the last 60 days.

Superior Group of Companies’ shares gained 12.4% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 5.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Geopark (GPRK - Free Report) : This company which is an explorer, operator and consolidator of oil and gas, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 60 days.

Geopark’s shares gained 19.4% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 5.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

