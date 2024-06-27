See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Geopark Ltd (GPRK) - free report >>
Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Geopark Ltd (GPRK) - free report >>
Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Momentum Stock to Buy for June 26th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 26th:
Onto Innovation (ONTO - Free Report) : This company which specializes in design, development, manufacture and support of metrology and inspection tools primarily for semiconductor device fabricators, silicon wafer manufacturers and advanced packaging manufacturers in the semiconductor space, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.
Onto Innovation Inc. Price and Consensus
Onto Innovation Inc. price-consensus-chart | Onto Innovation Inc. Quote
Onto Innovation’s shares gained 21.5% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 5.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Onto Innovation Inc. Price
Onto Innovation Inc. price | Onto Innovation Inc. Quote
Superior Group of Companies (SGC - Free Report) : This company which manufactures and sells apparel and accessories principally in the United States and internationally, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.2% over the last 60 days.
Superior Group of Companies, Inc. Price and Consensus
Superior Group of Companies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Superior Group of Companies, Inc. Quote
Superior Group of Companies’ shares gained 12.4% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 5.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Superior Group of Companies, Inc. Price
Superior Group of Companies, Inc. price | Superior Group of Companies, Inc. Quote
Geopark (GPRK - Free Report) : This company which is an explorer, operator and consolidator of oil and gas, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 60 days.
Geopark Ltd Price and Consensus
Geopark Ltd price-consensus-chart | Geopark Ltd Quote
Geopark’s shares gained 19.4% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 5.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Geopark Ltd Price
Geopark Ltd price | Geopark Ltd Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.