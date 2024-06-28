Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for June 28th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

American Superconductor (AMSC - Free Report) : This leading energy technologies company which develops and sells a wide range of products and solutions based on power electronic systems and high temperature superconductor wires that dramatically improve the efficiency, reliability and quality of electricity during its generation, transmission, distribution and use, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 66.7% over the last 60 days.

Barrick Gold (GOLD - Free Report) : This company which is one of the largest gold mining companies in the world, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.6% over the last 60 day.

The ODP Corporation (ODP - Free Report) : This company which is a provider of business services, products and digital workplace technology solutions to small, medium and enterprise businesses, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.5% over the last 60 days.

Sasol (SSL - Free Report) : This company which is engaged in the mining and processing of coal, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.

Kirin (KNBWY - Free Report) : This company which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of alcohol beverages and soft drinks, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


consumer-staples gold oil-energy retail semiconductor