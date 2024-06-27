Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for June 27th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 27th:

Camtek (CAMT - Free Report) This company which designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection systems and related products, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 1.13%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Ryder System (R - Free Report) : This company which is recognized as one of the world's largest providers of integrated logistics and transportation solutions, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 2.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.3%, compared with the industry average of 1.8%.

Macy's(M - Free Report) : This omni-channel retail organization which operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 8.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.6%, compared with the industry average of 2.8%.

